Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 302,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,323,000 after purchasing an additional 185,770 shares during the last quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Prism Advisors Inc. now owns 206,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,366,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 106,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 66,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $67.21 on Monday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $62.25 and a 12 month high of $72.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0923 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.