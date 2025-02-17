Csenge Advisory Group Cuts Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,617 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 1,088.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 355,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,561,000 after buying an additional 325,620 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,712,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 14,112.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 142,120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,610,000 after purchasing an additional 141,120 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,019,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 647,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,962,000 after purchasing an additional 104,096 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.89, for a total transaction of $351,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,726.89. This trade represents a 7.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of STRL stock opened at $132.40 on Monday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.25 and a 52-week high of $206.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.28.

STRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Friday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

