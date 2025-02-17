Short Interest in SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN) Increases By 15.7%

SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 29,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 109,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

SolarBank Stock Performance

Shares of SUUN stock opened at $5.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91. SolarBank has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a market capitalization of $171.62 million and a P/E ratio of -32.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Get SolarBank alerts:

SolarBank (NASDAQ:SUUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). SolarBank had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.89%. The business had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.44 million. On average, analysts expect that SolarBank will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of SolarBank in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SolarBank

Institutional Trading of SolarBank

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SolarBank stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in SolarBank Co. (NASDAQ:SUUN – Free Report) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of SolarBank worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SolarBank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SolarBank Corporation operates as an independent renewable and clean energy project developer and asset operator in Canada and the United States. The company engages in the site origination, development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power generation projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolarBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.