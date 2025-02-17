Insider Selling: Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF) Director Sells 2,301 Shares of Stock

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Free Report) Director Marc Murnaghan sold 2,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.52, for a total value of C$28,808.52.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 2.0 %

PIF stock opened at C$12.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.48, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$184.58 million, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$13.03 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.61. Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.85.

Polaris Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cormark upped their price objective on Polaris Renewable Energy from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. It operates 82 megawatts (MW) net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and 3 run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru, with combined capacity of approximately 33 MW; a 25 MW solar plant facility in the Dominican Republic; a 6 MW run-of-river hydroelectric facility in Ecuador; and a 10 MW solar plant in Panama.

See Also

