Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara Purchases 542,000 Shares of Culpeo Minerals Limited (ASX:CPO) Stock

Culpeo Minerals Limited (ASX:CPO – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara purchased 542,000 shares of Culpeo Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,840.00 ($6,904.46).

Culpeo Minerals Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.23.

Get Culpeo Minerals alerts:

About Culpeo Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Culpeo Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper projects in Chile. The company holds interest in Lana Corina project located near the coastal Coquimbo region of Chile; and Quelon project is located near the province of Illapel, region of Coquimbo. Culpeo Minerals Limited was incorporated in 2018 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Culpeo Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culpeo Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.