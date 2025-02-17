Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara Purchases 542,000 Shares of Culpeo Minerals Limited (ASX:CPO) Stock

Culpeo Minerals Limited (ASX:CPO – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey (Geoff) McNamara purchased 542,000 shares of Culpeo Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$10,840.00 ($6,904.46).
Culpeo Minerals Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.23.
About Culpeo Minerals
