Asure Software (ASUR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share and revenue of $30.82 million for the quarter.

Asure Software Stock Down 1.6 %

ASUR stock opened at $11.72 on Monday. Asure Software has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.21 million, a PE ratio of -24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ASUR shares. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Asure Software from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based Human Capital Management (HCM) software solutions in the United States. It provides its human resources (HR) tool as Software-as-a-Service that helps various small and medium-sized businesses to build productive workforce to help them stay compliant and allocate resources to grow their business.

