Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Clear Channel Outdoor to post earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $642.07 million for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clear Channel Outdoor Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of CCO stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $2.06. The company has a market cap of $677.38 million, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.50 price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Clear Channel Outdoor Company Profile

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, and Other segments. The company provides advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, news racks, and other public structures; transit displays for rail stations and on various types of vehicles; retail displays; and airport advertising displays.

