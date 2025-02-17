Trex (TREX) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Trex to post earnings of $0.04 per share and revenue of $160.48 million for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of TREX opened at $67.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.03. Trex has a 52-week low of $58.68 and a 52-week high of $101.91. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Get Trex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TREX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.81.

About Trex

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.