Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $3.32 Million in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 1.60% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $340,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,813,000.
Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $94.15 and a 1-year high of $113.72. The company has a market cap of $213.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81.
About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF
Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).
