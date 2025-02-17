Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $3.32 Million in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:CZA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 1.60% of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $340,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,813,000.

Get Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $106.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.76. Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $94.15 and a 1-year high of $113.72. The company has a market cap of $213.12 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.81.

About Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF

Guggenheim Mid-Cap Core ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Mid-Cap Core ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an index called the Zacks Mid-Cap Core Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index and depositary receipts representing securities that comprise the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs that comprise the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.