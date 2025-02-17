FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Director Purchases $34,800.00 in Stock

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) Director Keith Bethel purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,200. This represents a 33.33 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

FS Credit Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.95 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.61 and a 1 year high of $7.12.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.0645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSCO. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $3,255,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $3,128,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at $2,252,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 146.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 304,902 shares during the period. Finally, Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter worth $1,859,000. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

