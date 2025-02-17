Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,190 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.06% of First Financial Bankshares worth $2,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 32.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 25,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total transaction of $1,018,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,183,992.92. The trade was a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $37.21 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $44.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIN. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

