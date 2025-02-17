Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Invests $2.95 Million in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $4,607,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Citigroup by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 381,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,873,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in Citigroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,378,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,115,000 after acquiring an additional 54,782 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Citigroup from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.93.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $84.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.78. The firm has a market cap of $160.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.51 and a 52-week high of $84.67.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Citigroup declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

