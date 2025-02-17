Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 155.0% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 225.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BABA opened at $124.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $68.36 and a 1 year high of $126.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $13.19. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BABA shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.86.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

