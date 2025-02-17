Blue Trust Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Seamount Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 16.8% during the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,263,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% during the third quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 53.1% during the third quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.69 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $233.42 and a one year high of $285.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $271.94 and its 200 day moving average is $266.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

