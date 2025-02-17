Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Position Trimmed by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. decreased its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,632,000 after buying an additional 21,092 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,571,000 after purchasing an additional 160,720 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $841,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 62.4% during the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 10,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TM. Macquarie raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, CLSA cut Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $184.08 on Monday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $159.04 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $248.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $185.34 and a 200-day moving average of $179.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

