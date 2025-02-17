Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 4,866 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,866 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,715 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 885.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 44,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,019,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $52.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.27. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Company Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

