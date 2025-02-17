New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,111 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.09% of Watsco worth $17,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,624,159 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,782,651,000 after purchasing an additional 346,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 5.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,252,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $616,357,000 after purchasing an additional 62,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Watsco by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,173,762 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $577,350,000 after purchasing an additional 65,846 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 9.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $345,783,000 after purchasing an additional 63,254 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. boosted its position in Watsco by 2.0% during the third quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 582,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Watsco from $550.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.33.

Insider Activity at Watsco

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 10,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.21, for a total value of $5,589,293.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $485.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $485.44 and a 200-day moving average of $491.07. The stock has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.95. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $373.33 and a 52-week high of $571.41.

Watsco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $2.70 dividend. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.46%.

Watsco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.