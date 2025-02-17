The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lowered its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 59.1% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of AES in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of AES by 69.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

AES Price Performance

Shares of AES stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99.

AES Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.08%. This is a boost from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. AES’s payout ratio is presently 48.61%.

Several research firms recently commented on AES. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of AES from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.80.

About AES

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

