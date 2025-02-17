T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP) Position Increased by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.09% of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000.

T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TCHP opened at $44.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.88. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.31 and a beta of 1.27.

About T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

