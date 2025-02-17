The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $377.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.69.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $292.12 on Monday. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $81.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.54.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 29.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.75%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

