Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Creative Planning increased its position in RTX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 490,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,445,000 after purchasing an additional 5,967 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in RTX by 6.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in RTX by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group acquired a new stake in RTX during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 12.7% during the third quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.07.

RTX Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE RTX opened at $122.68 on Monday. RTX Co. has a one year low of $88.90 and a one year high of $132.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,750.45. This trade represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.