Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC) Holdings Boosted by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 1.03% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% in the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 250,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after acquiring an additional 63,810 shares during the last quarter. Paul R. Ried Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,318,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,162,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 175,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,144,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 169,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,740,000 after buying an additional 11,907 shares during the last quarter.

GSSC opened at $70.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.73 and its 200-day moving average is $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $553.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.14. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $60.23 and a twelve month high of $77.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (GSSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks. The index equally weights four factor-based sub-indices: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. GSSC was launched on Jun 28, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

