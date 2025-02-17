Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Sells 250 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Lakeridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,220,000 after buying an additional 75,684 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after buying an additional 210,364 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after buying an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORVAL Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 277,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,257,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB opened at $47.96 on Monday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $46.65 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1632 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

