Principal Securities Inc. Has $5.28 Million Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Next Level Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $624,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hickory Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,764,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 95.6% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $133.77 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.07. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.75.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

