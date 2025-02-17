Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Trane Technologies (TT)

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/31/2025 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $380.00 to $360.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $387.00 to $396.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/31/2025 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $500.00 to $470.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Trane Technologies had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Melius Research. They now have a $398.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2025 – Trane Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Melius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $398.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2025 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $390.00 to $387.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/13/2025 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $478.00 to $476.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – Trane Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $390.00 to $380.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

1/3/2025 – Trane Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $390.00 to $395.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:TT opened at $363.58 on Monday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $270.50 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $378.44 and its 200 day moving average is $378.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.09. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.87%.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.12, for a total value of $113,882.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,346,115.56. This trade represents a 1.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,488. The trade was a 25.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,563 shares of company stock worth $4,388,966 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 743,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $441,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

