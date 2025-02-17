Principal Securities Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc. owned about 0.14% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $5,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 37.9% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 47,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EWY opened at $56.68 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $69.51. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.03.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.