Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Free Report) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,792 shares during the period. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ventyx Biosciences were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Ventyx Biosciences by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 40,813 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,007,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 273.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 58,776 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,391,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 77,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ventyx Biosciences news, CEO Raju Mohan purchased 261,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $526,121.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,175,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,806.28. This trade represents a 13.68 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Nuss sold 13,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $29,743.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 485,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,684.26. This represents a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 630,000 shares of company stock worth $1,262,415. Corporate insiders own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on VTYX. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $1.71 on Monday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $11.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.18. The firm has a market cap of $120.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Ventyx Biosciences Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. The company’s lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn’s disease.

