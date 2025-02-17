Principal Securities Inc. Purchases 81,959 Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 282.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,959 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JEPQ. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,245.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029,552 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,450,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,135 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,570.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,009,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,889,000 after purchasing an additional 991,227 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,054,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,425,000 after purchasing an additional 837,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,722.7% in the fourth quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 519,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,316,000 after purchasing an additional 491,445 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $58.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.47. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $47.67 and a one year high of $58.31.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

