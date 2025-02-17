Palumbo Wealth Management LLC Takes $129,000 Position in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE)

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 20.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 12,912 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 346.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 317,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in NeuroPace by 106.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NPCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on NeuroPace from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Martha Morrell sold 3,200 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $48,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,800.62. The trade was a 3.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $12.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 5.59 and a quick ratio of 4.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.23. NeuroPace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $18.15. The company has a market capitalization of $367.45 million, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 2.05.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company develops RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. It also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

