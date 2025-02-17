Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 288 Shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESGV. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

Get Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of BATS:ESGV opened at $109.25 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.37. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.