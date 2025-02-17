United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of United Therapeutics worth $20,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UTHR stock opened at $370.58 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $211.61 and a 1-year high of $417.82. The company has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $359.12.
A number of analysts have recently commented on UTHR shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.08.
United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.
