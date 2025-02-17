Insider Buying: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Director Acquires $349,418.40 in Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) Director Thomas C. Schievelbein bought 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $161.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.88 and a 12 month high of $299.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.10.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $273.00 to $191.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.22.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

