David Martin Forrest Sells 7,927 Shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Stock

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Martin Forrest sold 7,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.94, for a total transaction of C$110,466.71.

Canada Goose Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$14.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.00. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$12.88 and a 12-month high of C$20.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Canada Goose from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$16.57.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc is a Canada based company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails premium outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates business through three segments namely, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer (DTC), Other. The DTC segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises sales through country-specific e-commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in the luxury shopping locations.

