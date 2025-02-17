Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,533 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $9,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 645.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 84.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Argus cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.25.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC stock opened at $82.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.31 and a 12 month high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.