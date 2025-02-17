Insider Selling: Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) COO Sells $154,864.84 in Stock

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) COO Adam Chamberlain sold 403 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.28, for a total value of $154,864.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,049.40. This trade represents a 13.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $380.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $363.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $243.00 and a 1 year high of $405.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $7.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.46. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 29.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAD. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 1,420.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Benchmark started coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Lithia Motors from $346.00 to $397.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithia Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.50.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

