Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $13,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in DTE Energy by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co purchased a new position in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $129.21 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $103.06 and a 52-week high of $131.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.24 and a 200-day moving average of $123.06.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. DTE Energy had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 13.42%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.25.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

