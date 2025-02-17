Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock purchased 3,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.94 per share, with a total value of $182,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,181.64. The trade was a 12.82 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Blixt purchased 1,200 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $75,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,611.50. This trade represents a 5.51 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $58.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $107.50.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

