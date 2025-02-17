Short Interest in WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY) Declines By 18.8%

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 15th total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

WuXi AppTec Trading Up 7.5 %

WUXAY stock opened at $7.81 on Monday. WuXi AppTec has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.25.

WuXi AppTec Company Profile

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

