Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (NASDAQ:KSPI – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.35 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KSPI opened at $109.19 on Monday. Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $143.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on KSPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz from $154.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup began coverage on Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company.

About Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz

Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments, marketplace, and fintech solutions for consumers and merchants in the Republic of Kazakhstan. It operates through three segments: Payments Platform, Marketplace Platform, and Fintech Platform. The Payments Platform segment facilities transactions between customers and merchants.

