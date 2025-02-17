Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG) Short Interest Down 18.5% in January

Stabilis Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the January 15th total of 22,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Stabilis Solutions in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Trading of Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Stabilis Solutions by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 208,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 42,475 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Stabilis Solutions by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLNG opened at $7.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Stabilis Solutions has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.85 million, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.32 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12.

About Stabilis Solutions

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an energy transition company, provides clean energy production, storage, transportation, and fueling solutions primarily using liquefied natural gas (LNG) to various end markets in North America. The company offers LNG solutions to customers in aerospace, agriculture, energy, industrial, marine bunkering, mining, pipeline, remote power, and utility markets.

