Currys (LON:CURY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Currys plc (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 99.95 ($1.26) and last traded at GBX 99 ($1.25), with a volume of 521854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.25 ($1.25).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Currys in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 91.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 85.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.83, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Currys (LON:CURY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Currys had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Currys plc will post 9.5199569 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Octavia Morley purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($39,627.63). 10.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Currys plc is a leading omnichannel retailer of technology products and services, operating online and through over 800

stores in 8 countries. We Help Everyone Enjoy Amazing Technology, however they choose to shop with us.

In the UK & Ireland we trade as Currys; in the Nordics under the Elkjøp brand and as Kotsovolos in Greece.

