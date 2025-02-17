Tekcapital (LON:TEK) Trading Up 10.2% – Time to Buy?

Tekcapital plc (LON:TEK – Get Free Report) was up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.08 ($0.13). Approximately 278,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 458,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.14 ($0.11).

Tekcapital Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £27.88 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 8.45.

About Tekcapital

Tekcapital is a holding company that creates value from investing in new, university-developed discoveries that can enhance people’s lives. Tekcapital also provides a range of technology transfer services to help organisations evaluate and commercialise new technologies.

