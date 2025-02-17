Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Trading Down 11.1% – Time to Sell?

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.10 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.10 ($0.06). 11,487,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 24,765,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.74 ($0.07).
Eurasia Mining Stock Down 11.1 %
The company has a quick ratio of 11.58, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of £148.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -353.94 and a beta of 0.90.
About Eurasia Mining
Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.
