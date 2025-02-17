Krystal Biotech (KRYS) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, February 24th. Analysts expect Krystal Biotech to post earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $91.35 million for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Krystal Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $153.24 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $219.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.58 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.78, for a total transaction of $4,119,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,475,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,195,835.96. The trade was a 1.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

