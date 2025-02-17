Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 647 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.12% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,188,000 after purchasing an additional 56,880 shares in the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 255,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,041,000 after acquiring an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 37.0% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 8,874 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS PMAR opened at $40.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $794.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

