Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 650 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the third quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $64.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.65. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $53.72 and a 52-week high of $65.18.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.