Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,567 Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its holdings in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (NYSEARCA:JULW – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned about 0.58% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,471,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,826,000 after acquiring an additional 80,560 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Kaye Capital Management bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,194,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 18,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 26,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JULW opened at $35.83 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.73. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF has a 52 week low of $31.84 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Jul ETF (JULW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. JULW was launched on Jun 30, 2020 and is managed by Allianz.

