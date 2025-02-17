Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 1,238 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after purchasing an additional 75,949 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,838,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,403,000 after purchasing an additional 90,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,503 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,308,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,305,000 after purchasing an additional 117,998 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,156,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,241,000 after acquiring an additional 69,456 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.37 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.15 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

