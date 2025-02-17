iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Shares Acquired by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned 0.11% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 9,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

BATS:IGEB opened at $44.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.26. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $50.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1833 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

