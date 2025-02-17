SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 6,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stephenson & Company Inc. now owns 19,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JNK opened at $96.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $92.47 and a 52 week high of $97.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

